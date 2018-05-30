Proficio Continues Rapid Global Expansion Into Australia

Growing Demand by Australian Businesses for Cybersecurity Services Fueled Company’s Expansion Efforts

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proficio, an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), today announced the opening of its newest international facility in Melbourne, Australia. The expansion into Australia is part of Proficio’s strategic global growth initiative to meet the fast-growing demand of regional businesses for around-the-clock managed security services.

“Proficio has seen an incredible 29 consecutive quarters of revenue growth that has been greatly influenced by an ever-growing number of clients from the Asia-Pacific region. The new Melbourne presence will serve as a regional hub and is just the first step in the expansion of our services and infrastructure in the Australian market,” stated Tim McElwee, president of Proficio. “Having a local presence will enable us to continue to grow our business and further cements our commitment to supporting Australian businesses with best-in-class cybersecurity services.”

The Melbourne operation is Proficio’s third location in the Asia-Pacific region in addition to an existing global security operations center (SOC) in Singapore and an office in Hong Kong. The cybersecurity services provider already boasts an impressive client list that includes some of the world’s largest financial, telecommunications, legal and healthcare institutions, many of which have an extensive presence in the APAC region. This expansion comes on the heels of Proficio being recognized with fifteen top industry awards in the first four months of 2018, including being named on MSSP Alert’s, Top 100 MSSPs list.

Proficio’s new Melbourne office is located at Suite 113, 425 Smith St Fitzroy, VIC 6065.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is a world-class managed security services provider (MSSP) offering the full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24×7 monitoring and alerting, automated response, advanced threat detection and security assessments through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio’s innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industries most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. www.proficio.com

