Breaking News
Home / Top News / Proficio Secures New Round of Funding Led by Kayne Capital

Proficio Secures New Round of Funding Led by Kayne Capital

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proficio, one of the world’s fastest-growing global managed security service providers (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), has closed a second round of funding led by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., a leading alternative investment management firm, bringing the firm’s total investment in Proficio to more than $20 million. The funding comes out of the firm’s Kayne Partners Fund group, which backs high-growth technology-enabled businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd7ccf08-4450-466a-81cd-98cefc4d93c0

Proficio plans to use this investment to launch new solutions to its expanding roster of global clients, and bolster its award-winning SOC-as-a-service and SIEM-as-a-service offerings. In 2017, Proficio grew its presence in the cybersecurity space and positioned itself as an industry-leading service provider. The company expanded its established North American presence, expanded global operations in Singapore and Australia, and opened a new security operations center (SOC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Looking to 2018, Proficio plans to continue its accelerated growth in key regions and globally by meeting the cybersecurity needs of organizations worldwide.

“The Kayne team continues to be impressed by Proficio’s customer and revenue growth. The momentum over this past year further validates Proficio’s strong managed detection and response services providing mission critical cybersecurity services to mid-market companies and large enterprises,” said Nate Locke, partner at Kayne Partners Fund group. “Since our initial investment, Proficio has continued to expand internationally and we are excited by the European growth stemming from the company’s Barcelona security operations center. We are excited to help Proficio continue its strong trajectory.”

Tim McElwee, co-founder, president and chairman of the board of Proficio stated, “We are ecstatic to further our partnership with Kayne Capital to increase the velocity of Proficio’s international success. The funding will allow us to rapidly expand our global presence in Asia Pacific and Europe as well as deliver a number of enhancements to our SOC-as-a-service platform.” McElwee continues, “What’s made Proficio successful is our dedication to clients and a commitment to innovation. Kayne’s additional investment helps accelerate that innovation and cement our position as a global market leader.”

About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio offers the full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24×7 monitoring and alerting, security assessments, and consulting through global security operations centers. Proficio’s innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services helps organizations defend against advanced threats. www.proficio.com/

About Kayne Partners
Kayne Partners is a leading provider of capital and connections to rapidly growing companies in North America. Since its inception more than a decade ago, it has invested over $600 million in platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Kayne Partners seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs as a non-control minority investor and provide transformative capital to these high growth companies. Kayne Partners is the growth private equity group of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. For more information: www.kaynepartners.com.

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors
Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on niche investing in upstream oil and gas companies, energy and infrastructure, specialized real estate, growth equity and both private credit and diversified liquid credit. Kayne Anderson manages $24.5 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2017) and employs over 300 professionals. Kayne Anderson is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Houston, New York City, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton. www.kaynecapital.com.

Media contact:
Kerry Quintiliani
[email protected]
1 857 217 2886

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.