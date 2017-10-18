Profire Energy, Inc. Engages Three Part Advisors for Investor Relations

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE), a technology company (the “Company”) which creates, installs and services burner and chemical management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today announced it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC, to lead its strategic investor relations efforts.

“We have worked hard at growing our business and balancing our cost structure to achieve profits over the last year,” said Brenton Hatch, President and CEO of Profire Energy. “We believe that we have a great story to tell and Three Part Advisors will be instrumental in proactively increasing awareness and educating investors about the significant opportunities that lie ahead for our Company.”

Three Part Advisors will work directly with management to develop and execute a comprehensive, strategic investor relations program that focuses on educating investors and increasing exposure within the investment community.

“The team at Profire has done a great job of positioning the company to capture and leverage growth going forward. Their position as an industry technology leader has enabled them to capitalize on opportunities, grow and turn a profit in a tough business environment. We feel the opportunity that Profire presents will resonate within the investment community,” said Matthew Selinger, Managing Director of Three Part Advisors.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy’s burner management and chemical injection systems are increasingly becoming part of their solution. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Houston, Texas; Shelocta, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC

Three Part Advisors, LLC is a full-service investor relations advisory firm. The company provides proactive, strategic investor relations and corporate development consulting services. Additionally, Three Part Advisors produces the IDEAS Conferences, which are annual independent regional investor conferences that attract more than 200 quality presenting companies and more than 800 investors and analysts annually. Three Part Advisors employs seasoned Wall Street professionals and has an excellent reputation for implementing successful investor relations programs.

Three Part Advisors independent research services include regional IDEAS investor conferences and independent subscription research on publicly traded companies. Unbiased by investment banking fees and/or trading commissions, the firm’s independent research efforts have a proven track record built solely on the premise of creating good IDEAS. For more information visit: www.threepa.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements . Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding significant opportunities that lie ahead for the Company, the company’s ability to capitalize on opportunities, grow and turn a profit in a tough business environment, and the Company’s ability to remain an industry leader. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Matthew Selinger

Three Part Advisors, LLC

817-310-8776

[email protected]