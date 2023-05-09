Company Reports Second-Highest Quarterly Revenue and Best Ever Net Income in Company History

Announces $2M Share Repurchase Program

LINDON, Utah, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the “Company”) that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

First Quarter Summary

Revenue of $14.6 million, a 53% increase from prior year quarter

Gross profit of $7.8 million, a 72% increase compared to 1Q22

Gross margin of 53.8%, a 590 basis point increase from the same quarter of last year

Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share

Generated EBITDA of $3.6 million

Cash and investments of $16.3 million with no debt

“We have achieved eight quarters of sequential revenue growth as we continue to improve and deliver consistent operational and financial results across our business,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “We also recorded a meaningful improvement in gross margin despite continued supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures. We will continue to make additional investments in our diversification efforts and other strategic opportunities with the objective of delivering long-term shareholder value.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $14.6 million, compared to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $9.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by ongoing customer demand, price increases on the products we sell, ongoing historical strength in oil and natural gas prices, and continued progress in our strategic diversification efforts.

Gross profit was $7.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 53.8% of revenues, compared to 47.0% of revenues in the prior quarter and 47.9% of revenues in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential increase is due to pricing initiatives and more favorable product, service and customer mix while the year-over-year increase reflects higher revenues and greater fixed cost coverage.

Total operating expenses were $4.5 million, compared to $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is related to inflation in employee-related costs and other costs across the business.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 19%, R&D increased 9% and depreciation decreased by 14%.

Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $627,161 or $0.01 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“Our first quarter 2023 results built upon the momentum we generated in the second half of 2022, recording our second-highest quarterly revenue in company history once again,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “The combination of the industry’s multi-year deferred capital expenditures and ongoing strong demand for oil and gas are increasing the necessity of our legacy products, and we continue to gain traction with our diversification strategy across industrial markets. We remain focused on growth through both our core legacy business and diversified revenue streams within the petroleum industry as well as new market segments. Overall, we are pleased with our start to 2023 and are confident in our ability to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Share Repurchase Program

On May 3, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a repurchase program as a means of opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. The program authorizes the repurchase of up to $2,000,000 of the Company’s common stock through April 30, 2024.

Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion as part of the Company’s capital allocation strategy based on the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. The actual amount of common stock to be repurchased, the timing of repurchases and the price at which the shares are repurchased will depend on future market conditions and on potential alternative uses for the Company’s cash resources. Additionally, the repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s plans to make investments to support revenue diversification, and the Company’s plans regarding a share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

3/31/2023 EBITDA Calculation: 3 months Net Income $ 2,589,621 add back net income tax expense $ 816,815 add back net interest expense $ (58,980 ) add back depreciation and amortization $ 262,039 EBITDA calculated $ 3,609,495

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,219,356 $ 7,384,578 Short-term investments 2,071,834 1,154,284 Accounts receivable, net 12,308,290 10,886,145 Inventories, net (note 3) 10,589,023 10,293,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 2,650,823 2,314,639 Total Current Assets 34,839,326 32,033,626 LONG-TERM ASSETS Long-term investments 7,052,725 7,503,419 Financing right-of-use asset 106,760 120,239 Property and equipment, net 10,330,685 10,423,964 Intangible assets, net 1,225,154 1,268,907 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 21,294,705 21,895,910 TOTAL ASSETS $ 56,134,031 $ 53,929,536 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,962,882 $ 2,955,506 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 2,922,928 3,573,994 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 51,821 53,646 Income taxes payable 834,542 205,169 Total Current Liabilities 5,772,173 6,788,315 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 701,406 488,858 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) 56,522 67,883 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,530,101 7,345,056 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,390,017 issued and 47,351,887 outstanding at March 31, 2023, and 52,143,901 issued and 47,105,771 outstanding at December 31, 2022 52,391 52,144 Treasury stock, at cost (7,336,323 ) (7,336,323 ) Additional paid-in capital 32,096,662 31,737,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,224,110 ) (3,294,873 ) Retained earnings 28,015,310 25,425,689 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 49,603,930 46,584,480 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 56,134,031 $ 53,929,536

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (See Note 1) REVENUES (note 8) Sales of products, net $ 13,628,512 $ 8,878,423 Sales of services, net 924,949 624,717 Total Revenues 14,553,461 9,503,140 COST OF SALES Cost of sales – product 5,974,339 4,382,700 Cost of sales – services 746,014 563,736 Total Cost of Sales 6,720,353 4,946,436 GROSS PROFIT 7,833,108 4,556,704 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 4,047,969 3,392,379 Research and development 336,452 308,316 Depreciation and amortization 142,887 167,015 Total Operating Expenses 4,527,308 3,867,710 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,305,800 688,994 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of assets 53,075 95,842 Other expense (9,553 ) (18,081 ) Interest income 58,047 21,545 Interest expense (933 ) (697 ) Total Other Income 100,636 98,609 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,406,436 787,603 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (816,815 ) (160,442 ) NET INCOME $ 2,589,621 $ 627,161 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ (5,524 ) $ 158,359 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 76,287 (287,126 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 70,763 (128,767 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 2,660,384 $ 498,394 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.05 $ 0.01 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.05 $ 0.01 BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,174,518 47,481,439 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,612,833 48,536,418

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,589,621 $ 627,161 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 262,039 281,119 Gain on sale of property and equipment (53,075 ) (95,842 ) Bad debt expense 41,792 28,453 Stock awards issued for services 223,047 138,503 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,108,889 ) (1,663,295 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 629,371 439,034 Inventories (292,119 ) (530,568 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (335,832 ) 49,283 Deferred tax asset/liability 212,548 47,030 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,646,723 ) (513,227 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 521,780 (1,192,349 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 97,886 112,982 Sale (purchase) of investments (390,548 ) 679,636 Purchase of property and equipment (153,755 ) (207,848 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (446,417 ) 584,770 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (242,506 ) (91,098 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options — — Purchase of treasury stock — (622,263 ) Principal paid towards lease liability (6,947 ) (12,629 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (249,453 ) (725,990 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,868 24,766 NET DECREASE IN CASH (165,222 ) (1,308,803 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,384,578 8,188,270 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,219,356 $ 6,879,467 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 933 $ 697 Income taxes $ — $ — NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 378,526 $ 212,787

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.