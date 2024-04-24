LINDON, Utah, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the “Company”) that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for its 2024 first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Profire Energy Co-CEO and CFO Ryan Oviatt and Co-CEO Cameron Tidball will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1653742&tp_key=c7e5f7d333. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Athena Kefalas at 1-801-701-8969.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day through May 23, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10022992