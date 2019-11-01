Breaking News
Profire Energy Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Company to Discuss 2019 Third Quarter Results, Recent Market Developments, and Industry Outlook

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profire Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:PFIE), a technology company which creates, installs and services burner and chemical management solutions in the oil and gas industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss results for its 2019 third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Profire Energy’s Executives will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-705-6003
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6725

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136646. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13695761

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy’s burner management, and chemical injection systems are increasingly becoming part of their solution. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the date and time of the Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call; or company discussing financial results, market developments and industry outlook; or there being a webcast replay available at a later time; or, financial results expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the call. All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710

