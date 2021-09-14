Profit.co Recognized as Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

Profit.co was mentioned in two of the prestigious Gartner Hype Cycle Reports as a sample vendor for OKR applications. Profit.co is a software solution that helps organizations manage and achieve their Objectives and Key Results.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profit.co , an intuitive, cloud-based Objective and Key Results (OKR) technology company, announced today that it was mentioned in two recent Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology, 2021

Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2021

Gartner has identified Profit.co as a sample vendor for OKR applications in two hype cycle reports. According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology, “As OKRs move further into the mainstream, OKR applications are needed to improve the model’s usability, effectiveness, and scalability. Without appropriate tooling, OKRs can be a laborious method to utilize. The level of effort that an undertooled OKR program requires prevents many organizations from making use of OKRs and undermines the value it can deliver for the ones that have adopted them.”

In the Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, Gartner states, “By deploying OKR applications, organizations are able to: Expand the scale and complexity of their deployments, without compromising on important methodological aspects such as alignment and transparency or risking pitfalls such as stakeholder pushback and employee inertia [and] save on the expenses of developing internal tools or customizing general-purpose tools that an in-house approach to achieving an adequate level of tooling would require.”

Profit.co’s OKR management tool combines with four other powerful modules to help business leaders manage their OKRs, strategy, tasks, employee engagement, and performance management on one intuitive platform that keeps quarterly objectives and key results at the center of all business processes. Profit.co enables users to focus on what is most important in their business, measure substantive outcomes, and achieve more, more efficiently.

About Profit.co

Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, California, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy execution. With its easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, helping ensure complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

