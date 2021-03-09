Progeneration Energy Releases Safety Data; Completes 35,000 Construction Hours Without Lost Time Incidents in 2020

With safety as a top priority, the renewable energy company experienced a 54 percent improvement in loss-of-time incidents and doubled company revenue

HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progeneration Energy, an energy company specializing in renewable energy generation and energy efficiency solutions, today announces it has achieved 35,000 construction hours without a lost time incident in 2020, all while doubling company revenue, increasing overall project completion to $68.2 million and employing 135 employees.

According to the latest report from the United States Department of Labor, about 20 percent of worker fatalities in 2019 were in construction – accounting for one in five worker deaths for the year.

Due to these industry-wide challenges, Progeneration Energy places an increased emphasis on creating a workplace culture rooted in safety. The renewable solutions company uses the “Zero Harm Process” program to ensure its employees understand why they need to work safely and take care of each other. Beyond the programs, its construction teams end each morning’s on-site meeting by addressing any potential safety issues – making it the last discussion point workers hear before heading out for the day.

“Progeneration Energy is growing rapidly while effectively managing the safety, quality and scheduling of projects,” said Anthony Shaw, founder and president of Progeneration Energy. “It’s one thing to demand safety, but leaders must physically lead by example as well as consistently remind their team the importance of following safety protocols to really have an impact. Our executive team consistently checks in on workers’ safety in the field while also prioritizing safety guidelines themselves.”

The renewable energy company had a perfect safety record in 2019 while completing 19,000 construction hours with 88 employees. In 2018 it also had a perfect record with 53 employees.

Along with safety, Progeneration Energy also values quality. It partners with a variety of experts in energy, financing, construction, design, maintenance and engineering – positioning the company to handle renewable energy projects from commissioning and financing to routine maintenance, monitoring and marketing. The company’s projects have performed within one percent of design specifications with one hundred percent customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.progenerationenergy.com.

About Progeneration Energy:

Progeneration Energy was founded in 2013 as an energy solutions company, developing cost-effective energy solutions for commercial, municipal and non-profit clients – with a focus on renewables and solar. The company consistently exceeds customer expectations while maintaining a “Zero Harm” safety culture. Progeneration Energy also donated 100% of its proceeds in 2019 to mental health organizations.

