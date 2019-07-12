Progenics Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Commences Search Process to Identify New Board Candidates, Welcomes Input from All Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced that, based on the preliminary voting results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Progenics directors Mark R. Baker, Bradley L. Campbell, Karen J. Ferrante, David A. Scheinberg and Nicole S. Williams received a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting, and Peter J. Crowley and Michael D. Kishbauch did not.

In accordance with Progenics’ bylaws, Mr. Crowley and Mr. Kishbauch have each submitted a contingent resignation which will become effective only if the certification of the votes of the Annual Meeting confirms that they did not receive a majority of the votes cast and the Board of Directors accepts the resignation. As required under the Company’s bylaws, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is considering these matters and will recommend to the Board the action to be taken with respect to the tendered contingent resignations. The Board will determine whether to accept such resignations, or what other action should be taken, in accordance with Progenics’ bylaws.

The Company also announced today that the Board has retained Korn Ferry, a leading executive search firm, to help identify new Board candidates with relevant business, commercial and development experience.

Today’s actions are the result of feedback from the Company’s shareholders. The Board always takes input from shareholders seriously and remains committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with them to continue to solicit further input. Consistent with this commitment, the Board will carefully and responsibly consider implementing additional actions based on shareholder feedback, while focusing on the best interests of the Company and all shareholders.

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at which time they will become available on https://ir.progenics.com/financial-information/sec-filings/ and www.sec.gov .

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (PyL™ and 1404); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other “forward-looking statements” regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication and include statements regarding Progenics’ strategic and operational plans and delivering value for shareholders. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the costs and management distraction attendant to a proxy contest; market acceptance for approved products; the risk that the commercial launch of AZEDRA may not meet revenue and income expectations; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications (NDA) and Investigational NDAs; the inherent uncertainty of outcomes in the intellectual property disputes such as the dispute with the University of Heidelberg regarding PSMA-617; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this press release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company’s SEC filings.

