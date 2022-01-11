Progenity Announces Oral Presentation on Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders at 34th Belgian Week of Gastroenterology

Dr. Bram Verstockt to present patient data establishing correlation between drug levels in colon and clinical outcomes

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that patient data on indicators of efficacy in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders has been accepted for oral presentation during the 34th edition of the Belgian Week of Gastroenterology, February 9-11, 2022.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Endoscopic outcome in tofacitinib treated patients correlated with tofacitinib tissue exposure Presenter Name: Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD Session Date & Time: February 9, 2022, 9:24 to 9:34 CET

The abstract is now available on the BWGE 2022 website.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

