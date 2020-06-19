Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Progenity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Progenity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Progenity, are expected to be $100 million. All of the shares are being offered by Progenity. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 19, 2020 under the ticker symbol “PROG.”  In addition, Progenity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.  BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

The registration statement relating to these securities became effective on June 18, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected]; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
[email protected] 
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
[email protected] 
(858) 457-2436 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.