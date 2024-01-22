Increasing Digitization All Over the Globe Offers a Multitude of Opportunities for Programmatic Advertising

Rockville, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Programmatic Advertising Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.74 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% through 2034. The programmatic advertising market is projected to reach US$ 370.12 billion by 2034.

Companies are becoming cognizant of the revenue opportunities through online advertising. They are thus seeking out advertising models that help maximize income and raise their online presence. Therefore, a solution like programmatic advertising is sought by the companies.

Key Segments of Programmatic Advertising Market Research Report

By Enterprize Size By Transaction Mode By Ad Format By Region Software Platform

Services Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Programmatic advertising’s scope is expanding due to the rising number of people using online platforms and social media. This is accelerating the demand for programmatic advertising.

Digital advertising relies heavily on user data to generate relevant ads for customers. Data gathering processes and data processing are getting more efficient and, which is increasing the demand for programmatic advertising. The pinpoint and relevant nature of the ads generated by programmatic advertising ensures that the market has a bright future.

“The rising digitalization is resulting in the increasing use of social media. Social media is a prime avenue for programmatic advertising market players. Social media not only helps with data generation but also provides a more informal space with greater scope for creativity in advertising. Thus, social media offers a plethora of opportunities for the programmatic advertising market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global programmatic advertising market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% through 2034.

The East Asia programmatic advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% through the period from 2024 to 2034.

The programmatic advertising industry is expected to register a CAGR of 33.9% in Mexico over the forecast period.

The programmatic advertising industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 32.2% through 2034.

Based on the transaction type, automated guaranteed transactions lead the market, with an expected share of 55.8% in 2024.

Collaborations Between Tech Companies a Common Sight in the Market, With East-West Partnerships Blooming

Tie-ups between companies are common in the market, with international collaborations becoming the norm. Companies from the Western and Eastern world are forming partnerships that are mutually beneficial to both. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Adroll, Adobe Marketing Cloud, AdReady, and Choozle.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

In December 2023, Alkimi, the blockchain-based advertising agency, launched the advertising platform Mainnet.

In November 2023, Buffalo Soldiers launched a programmatic advertising platform called leAD, which uses AI capabilities to offer advertising solutions to companies.

In October 2023, Seedtag launched the AI-powered advertising platform Contextual Audiences.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 370.12 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 30.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures



Booming Programmatic Advertising Markets in East Asia and Beyond

East Asia holds a substantial share in the programmatic advertising market, with an estimated value of US$ 8.20 billion and a market share of 30.7% in 2024. The region is poised for remarkable growth, anticipating an outstanding CAGR of 31.3% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to reach US$ 124.73 billion, commanding a share of 33.7%.

In the technologically advanced North America, the market share is expected to be 25.8%, valued at US$ 6.89 billion in 2024. Witnessing a remarkable CAGR of 30.3%, the North American market is anticipated to reach US$ 97.71 billion by 2034, with a market share of 26.4%.

Mexico emerges as a promising player in the programmatic advertising industry, estimated at US$ 0.44 billion in 2024. The country is set to experience a magnificent CAGR of 33.9% over the forecast period, reaching a projected market value of US$ 8.30 billion. Notably, strategic collaborations, such as the partnership between Grupo Expansión and Hivestack in October 2023, underscore the bright future of the market in Mexico.

The global programmatic advertising market is estimated at US$ 1.63 billion in 2024, poised to skyrocket to US$ 26.56 billion by 2034. With a projected CAGR of 32.2%, the sales of programmatic advertising are expected to witness substantial growth through 2034.

South Korea, known for its highly digital-savvy population, presents significant opportunities for programmatic advertising, given the widespread engagement in online activities such as gaming, social media, and streaming, making it an integral part of daily life in the country.

