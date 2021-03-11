Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Bolsters European Leadership; Hires Raja Balachandran and Karim Jelatat to Drive Growth in the Region

Seasoned Digital Advertising and Recruitment Marketing Leaders to Drive Company’s Expansion in Europe

LONDON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, appointed Raja (Raj) Balachandran as its General Manager, UK, and Karim Jelatat as its General Manager, France. Raj and Karim will spearhead Joveo’s growth, customer success, and partnership initiatives in Europe.

Raj brings with him close to a decade of programmatic advertising experience, having been associated with the demand and supply side in both advertising technology companies as well as recruitment marketing agencies. In his previous role at Penna, one of the UK’s top recruitment media agencies, he pioneered the use of programmatic advertising for recruitment in the region across several channels, including display, video, and audio, to enable employers to target and attract the right talent, while enhancing candidate experience. Prior to joining Penna, Raj led partnerships at digital advertising technology companies, where he delivered significant revenue growth across their strategic clients.

“I’m delighted to be joining Joveo at such an exciting time,” said Raj. “Recruitment marketing leaders in the UK and Europe are increasingly adopting performance-based approaches, while continuing to leverage pay-per-post channels, as they seek higher efficiencies and predictability. As the only independent, media-agnostic, and transparent programmatic job advertising platform, we are experiencing unprecedented demand for our solutions in the region. I look forward to delivering extraordinary results for our customers in the UK, while exponentially scaling our market footprint.”

Karim is a seasoned recruitment marketing executive with 15+ years of experience driving sales, customer success, and partnership teams in highly dynamic environments. Prior to joining Joveo, he was General Manager and Vice President at Figaro Classifieds, a leading digital media company in France. Before Figaro, Karim served as Global Account Director EMEA at Indeed, where he was instrumental in establishing their business in the French market. He began his professional career in telesales at Monster, before becoming Sales Director in 2008.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the stellar team at Joveo,” said Karim. “As talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders in France are looking to do more with less, they are in dire need of a platform like Joveo’s to drive a higher volume of relevant applicants, reduce cost-per-hire, and get complete transparency into the performance, cost, and ROI of their campaigns.”

In 2020, the European market delivered record contributions to Joveo’s revenue as the overall media spend in the region grew by almost 400% compared to the previous year.

“We are excited to have Raj and Karim join our global leadership team,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo. “The recruitment ecosystem in Europe is at a watershed moment, where the adoption of pay-for-performance job advertising is growing, as is the need to support pay-per-post strategies with a single platform, which also provides the ability to seamlessly switch between multiple currencies and languages. Raj and Karim’s deep digital and recruitment advertising expertise will help guide the market through this transformational shift. We are committed to the European market for the long haul and couldn’t have better leaders to drive our growth in the region.”

