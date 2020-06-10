Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Joveo’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform recognized for exceptional innovation

Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award Winner

2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award Winner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today that it has been selected by TalentCulture as one of its 2020 HR Tech award winners.

TalentCulture is a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy in the human capital industry, with over 291,000 community members and more than 200,000 unique website visitors. Joveo was chosen for the award based on a thorough demonstration of its platform with best-of-breed, highly differentiated capabilities in recruitment marketing, as well as outstanding customer reviews.

Joveo is the only programmatic job advertising solution provider on the list. “This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to build the industry’s most innovative and comprehensive recruitment advertising solution, and their obsession with customer delight,” said Jahangir Mohammed, CTO of Joveo. “Our one-of-a-kind technology platform enables employers, staffing agencies, RPOs, and recruitment ad agencies to source high-quality talent quickly and affordably, maximize their job advertising ROI, and make hiring outcomes and costs more predictable.”

“Joveo’s vision, technology, and execution are impressive,” said Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner at TalentCulture. “Their platform is truly innovative and among the best recruitment marketing solutions available on the market today.”

For more information on Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com.

About Joveo
Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala
Vice President, Global Marketing
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/481f0931-4efd-4c46-93d8-b3a351ae395d

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.