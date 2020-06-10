Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award

Joveo’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform recognized for exceptional innovation

Joveo Wins 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award 2020 TalentCulture HR Tech Award Winner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today that it has been selected by TalentCulture as one of its 2020 HR Tech award winners .

TalentCulture is a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy in the human capital industry, with over 291,000 community members and more than 200,000 unique website visitors. Joveo was chosen for the award based on a thorough demonstration of its platform with best-of-breed, highly differentiated capabilities in recruitment marketing, as well as outstanding customer reviews.

Joveo is the only programmatic job advertising solution provider on the list. “This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to build the industry’s most innovative and comprehensive recruitment advertising solution, and their obsession with customer delight,” said Jahangir Mohammed, CTO of Joveo. “Our one-of-a-kind technology platform enables employers, staffing agencies, RPOs, and recruitment ad agencies to source high-quality talent quickly and affordably, maximize their job advertising ROI, and make hiring outcomes and costs more predictable.”

“Joveo’s vision, technology, and execution are impressive,” said Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner at TalentCulture. “Their platform is truly innovative and among the best recruitment marketing solutions available on the market today.”

