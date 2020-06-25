Progress 2020 Second Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance

Increases 2020 Guidance for Revenue and Earnings Per Share

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Revenue of $100.4 million remained flat year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and increased 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $102.5 million decreased 1% on an actual currency basis and increased 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.18 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 106%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63 compared to $0.65 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 3%.

“Q2 was a very strong quarter for us,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We had solid performances across our segments and products, and our business has proven to be extremely durable, despite the ongoing economic disruption caused by COVID-19. Our confidence in our ability to execute is reflected in our increased full year guidance for revenue and EPS.”

Additional financial highlights included:

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 %

Change May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 %

Change Revenue $ 100,383 $ 99,995 — % $ 102,505 $ 103,475 (1 )% Income from operations $ 25,309 $ 14,741 72 % $ 39,590 $ 38,888 2 % Operating margin 25 % 15 % 67 % 39 % 38 % 3 % Net income $ 16,968 $ 8,181 107 % $ 28,656 $ 29,417 (3 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 106 % $ 0.63 $ 0.65 (3 )% Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 37,957 $ 40,674 (7 )% $ 38,399 $ 40,438 (5 )%

Other fiscal second quarter 2020 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $203.6 million at the end of the quarter;

DSO was 47 days compared to 42 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2019 and 49 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2020; and

On June 23, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We are confident in the stability of our business model and our ability to deliver solid results even in this uncertain environment, and will utilize our strong balance sheet to execute aggressively on our strategy to drive long-term value through accretive M&A.”

2020 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following updated guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 and the fiscal third quarter ending August 31, 2020:

Prior FY 2020 Guidance

(March 26, 2020) Updated FY 2020 Guidance

(June 25, 2020) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) FY 2020

GAAP FY 2020

Non-GAAP FY 2020

GAAP FY 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $420 – $430 $428 – $438 $425 – $435 $433 – $443 Diluted earnings per share $1.73 – $1.80 $2.73 – $2.80 $1.81 – $1.85 $2.82 – $2.86 Operating margin 27% 39% 27% 40% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $128 – $138 $125 – $135 $129 – $139 $125 – $135 Effective tax rate 22% 21% 22% 21%

Q3 2020 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2020

GAAP Q3 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $103 – $108 $104 – $109 Diluted earnings per share $0.47 – $0.49 $0.69 – $0.71

The expected economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our current 2020 business outlook is a reduction of approximately $10 to $13 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.06 to $0.08 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress’ fiscal year 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $2.2 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.02 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress’ fiscal Q3 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and earnings per share is not meaningful. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress’ business outlook.

Conference Call

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company’s GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company’s non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress’ business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services or other offerings are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if such offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, including our recent acquisition of Ipswitch, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the impact it could have on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress’ business, please refer to Progress’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 % Change May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 %

Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 19,663 $ 29,728 (34 )% $ 50,292 $ 52,530 (4 )% Maintenance and services 80,720 70,267 15 % 159,774 137,014 17 % Total revenue 100,383 99,995 — % 210,066 189,544 11 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 810 925 (12 )% 2,199 2,092 5 % Cost of maintenance and services 11,785 10,580 11 % 23,636 20,019 18 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,664 6,106 (73 )% 3,310 11,539 (71 )% Total costs of revenue 14,259 17,611 (19 )% 29,145 33,650 (13 )% Gross profit 86,124 82,384 5 % 180,921 155,894 16 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 21,716 24,832 (13 )% 45,914 47,155 (3 )% Product development 21,787 21,688 — % 43,441 41,578 4 % General and administrative 12,440 12,654 (2 )% 25,188 24,939 1 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,177 4,585 (9 )% 8,308 7,773 7 % Restructuring expenses 695 2,777 (75 )% 1,735 3,192 (46 )% Acquisition-related expenses — 1,107 * 314 1,107 (72 )% Total operating expenses 60,815 67,643 (10 )% 124,900 125,744 (1 )% Income from operations 25,309 14,741 72 % 56,021 30,150 86 % Other expense, net (2,847 ) (2,317 ) (23 )% (6,244 ) (4,320 ) (45 )% Income before income taxes 22,462 12,424 81 % 49,777 25,830 93 % Provision for income taxes 5,494 4,243 29 % 11,693 8,247 42 % Net income $ 16,968 $ 8,181 107 % $ 38,084 $ 17,583 117 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.18 111 % $ 0.85 $ 0.39 118 % Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.18 106 % $ 0.84 $ 0.39 115 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,889 44,611 1 % 44,893 44,784 — % Diluted 45,267 45,287 — % 45,391 45,287 — % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.165 $ 0.155 6 % $ 0.330 $ 0.310 6 % *Not meaningful

Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 338 $ 250 35 % $ 657 $ 494 33 % Sales and marketing 1,110 1,190 (7 )% 2,160 2,238 (3 )% Product development 1,899 1,936 (2 )% 3,825 3,864 (1 )% General and administrative 2,276 2,740 (17 )% 5,032 5,326 (6 )% Total $ 5,623 $ 6,116 (8 )% $ 11,674 $ 11,922 (2 )%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31,

2020 November 30,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 203,645 $ 173,685 Accounts receivable, net 54,527 72,820 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 12,540 10,880 Other current assets 20,686 27,280 Total current assets 291,398 284,665 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 10,194 12,492 Property and equipment, net 27,693 29,765 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 519,643 532,216 Right-of-use lease assets 24,681 — Other assets 21,993 22,133 Total assets $ 895,602 $ 881,271 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 50,525 $ 72,674 Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,480 10,717 Short-term lease liability 6,618 — Short-term deferred revenue 153,549 157,494 Total current liabilities 225,172 240,885 Long-term debt, net 276,762 284,002 Long-term lease liability 19,896 — Long-term deferred revenue 19,741 19,752 Other long-term liabilities 14,070 6,350 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 304,282 295,953 Retained earnings 35,679 34,329 Total shareholders’ equity 339,961 330,282 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 895,602 $ 881,271

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 May 31,

2020 May 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,968 $ 8,181 $ 38,084 $ 17,583 Depreciation and amortization 7,572 12,852 15,241 23,338 Stock-based compensation 5,623 6,116 11,674 11,922 Other non-cash adjustments 2,309 (3,611 ) 7,656 (6,438 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,485 17,136 (1,682 ) 18,713 Net cash flows from operating activities 37,957 40,674 70,973 65,118 Capital expenditures (609 ) (834 ) (1,757 ) (1,080 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases 3,063 2,409 (12,692 ) (20,697 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,438 ) (6,894 ) (14,906 ) (13,886 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (225,298 ) — (225,298 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — 183,374 — 183,374 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net — 6,146 — 6,146 Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,880 ) — (3,762 ) (1,547 ) Other (4,503 ) (4,482 ) (7,896 ) (3,090 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 26,590 (4,905 ) 29,960 (10,960 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 177,055 133,458 173,685 139,513 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 203,645 $ 128,553 $ 203,645 $ 128,553

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES – SECOND QUARTER

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 100,383 $ 99,995 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 2,122 3,480 Non-GAAP revenue $ 102,505 100 % $ 103,475 100 % (1 )% Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 25,309 25 % $ 14,741 15 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,841 6 % 10,691 10 % Restructuring expenses and other 695 1 % 2,753 3 % Stock-based compensation 5,623 5 % 6,116 6 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 2,122 2 % 4,587 4 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 39,590 39 % $ 38,888 38 % 2 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 16,968 17 % $ 8,181 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,841 6 % 10,691 10 % Restructuring expenses and other 695 1 % 2,753 2 % Stock-based compensation 5,623 5 % 6,116 6 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 2,122 2 % 4,587 5 % Provision for income taxes (2,593 ) (3 )% (2,911 ) (3 )% Non-GAAP net income $ 28,656 28 % $ 29,417 28 % (3 )% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.18 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.13 0.24 Restructuring expenses and other 0.02 0.06 Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.13 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.05 0.10 Provision for income taxes (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.65 (3 )% Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding – diluted 45,267 45,287 — % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress’ OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES – YEAR TO DATE

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 210,066 $ 189,544 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 6,201 3,480 Non-GAAP revenue $ 216,267 100 % $ 193,024 100 % 12 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 56,021 27 % $ 30,150 16 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,618 5 % 19,312 10 % Restructuring expenses and other 1,735 — % 3,168 2 % Stock-based compensation 11,674 5 % 11,922 6 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 6,515 3 % 4,587 2 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 87,563 40 % $ 69,139 36 % 27 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 38,084 18 % $ 17,583 9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,618 6 % 19,312 10 % Restructuring expenses and other 1,735 1 % 3,168 2 % Stock-based compensation 11,674 5 % 11,922 6 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 6,515 2 % 4,587 2 % Provision for income taxes (6,267 ) (3 )% (4,395 ) (2 )% Non-GAAP net income $ 63,359 29 % $ 52,177 27 % 21 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.39 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.26 0.43 Restructuring expenses and other 0.04 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.26 0.26 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.14 0.10 Provision for income taxes (0.14 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.15 22 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding – diluted 45,391 45,287 — % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress’ OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 37,957 $ 40,674 (7 )% Purchases of property and equipment (609 ) (834 ) (27 )% Free cash flow 37,348 39,840 (6 )% Add back: restructuring payments 1,051 598 76 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 38,399 $ 40,438 (5 )%

Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) YTD 2020 YTD Q2 2019 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 70,973 $ 65,118 9 % Purchases of property and equipment (1,757 ) (1,080 ) 63 % Free cash flow 69,216 64,038 8 % Add back: restructuring payments 2,480 757 228 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 71,696 $ 64,795 11 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 413.3 $ 424.7 3 % $ 434.7 5 % Acquisition-related adjustments – revenue(1) 18.7 8.3 (56 )% 8.3 (56 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 432.0 $ 433.0 — % $ 443.0 3 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress’ OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.

Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 116.6 $ 118.8 GAAP operating margins 27 % 27 % Acquisition-related revenue 8.3 8.3 Acquisition-related expense 0.3 0.3 Restructuring expense 1.7 1.7 Stock-based compensation 22.9 22.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 23.2 23.2 Total adjustments 56.4 56.4 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 173.0 $ 175.2 Non-GAAP operating margin 40 % 40 %

Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 82.1 $ 83.9 Adjustments (from previous table) 56.4 56.4 Income tax adjustment(2) (10.8 ) (10.8 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 127.7 $ 129.5 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.81 $ 1.85 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.82 $ 2.86 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45.3 45.3 (2)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 173.0 $ 175.2 Other (expense) income (11.3 ) (11.3 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 161.7 163.9 Non-GAAP net income 127.7 129.5 Tax provision $ 34.0 $ 34.4 Non-GAAP tax rate 21 % 21 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 129 $ 139 Purchases of property and equipment (7 ) (7 ) Add back: restructuring payments 3 3 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 125 $ 135

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Q3 2020 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending August 31, 2019 August 31, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 106.7 $ 102.8 (4 )% $ 107.8 1 % Acquisition-related adjustments – revenue(1) 8.8 1.2 (86 )% 1.2 (86 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 115.5 $ 104.0 (10 )% $ 109.0 (6 )% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress’ OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.