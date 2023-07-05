This eagerly awaited event will serve as a unique platform for the gathering of renowned experts in cutting-edge technologies such as .NET MAUI, Blazor, React and Angular that are shaping the future of digital experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that this year’s edition of DevReach, its premier developer conference, will take place on October 25-26, 2023, at the Sofia Event Center in Sofia, Bulgaria. Registration is now open.

For the 13th edition of DevReach, Progress brings together 25 world-renowned industry speakers from companies such as Cisco, Microsoft, Progress and VMware, among others, to share best practices and discuss the latest in the application development space. These industry visionaries will provide their insights to empower developers to take their skills to new heights and drive next-level digital experiences.

Developers are front and center when it comes to building applications that are effective in delivering successful digital experiences. DevReach 2023 provides hands-on exploration of software languages and the latest frameworks in an effort to reduce the friction developers face, freeing time to focus on solving the most complex challenges and deliver meaningful business results for their organizations.

True to its community spirit, DevReach will provide a space for developers to reconnect, collaborate and learn over two days of sessions on .NET, JavaScript, AI, design and more. In addition to the value-packed agenda, attendees will enjoy a unique event experience through a special 360-degree projection of the stage, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the sessions.

“DevReach is a powerful and impactful event that features top teachers, trainers and presenters from around the world, delivering topics that are relevant and empower developers with the knowledge to engage with the latest technologies and tools,” said Jeremy Likness, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft. “It’s a conference that brings together thought leaders and community members with a unique platform to network and learn.”

DevReach 2023 keynote speakers will be Scott Hunter, VP Director of Program Management for Azure, Microsoft, and Richard Campbell, host of .NET Rocks & RunAs Radio. In his session, Hunter will delve into the potential of AI in reshaping the landscape of cloud technologies. Campbell will close the first conference day with predictions on how software development is set to evolve and how what’s trending will impact software developers.

The DevReach 2023 lineup consists of 25 tech industry leaders and experts, including:

Layla Porter, Developer Advocate, VMware

David Ortinau, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft

Gerald Versluis, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft

Jennifer Wadella, Director of Angular Development, Bitovi

Josh Goldberg, Open Source Developer

Yosef Arbiv, R&D Group Leader, Cisco

Peter Vogel, System Architect & Principal, PH&V Information Services

Gift Egwuenu, Developer Advocate, Cloudflare

Alyssa Nicoll, Senior Developer Advocate, Progress

Kathryn Grayson Nanz, Developer Advocate, Progress

Sam Basu, Principal Developer Advocate, Progress

Ed Charbeneau, Principal Developer Advocate, Progress

In addition, Progress will host an on-site livestream studio where Jeff Fritz, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft, will be writing code live and speaking exclusively with the events’ speakers. Attendees can join the studio audience or tune in on the CodeItLive Twitch channel.

“Our mission is to empower developers to build high-quality apps, meeting even the stringent requirements, with ease and speed,” said Sara Faatz, Director, Technology Community Relations, Progress. “We know well from our own experience that the international developer community likes to gather together to collaborate and learn, and we are excited that DevReach 2023 will again offer that opportunity. We believe that attendees will leave the event with new connections and insightful takeaways that will help them become even better developers.”

For more information about DevReach and to register for the conference, visit www.telerik.com/devreach.

