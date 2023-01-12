Global scholarship series aims to foster gender equity and empower women pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the recipient of the second annual Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. The scholarship is part of the company’s Women in STEM Scholarship series, which is aimed at increasing the global representation of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems in Bulgaria, India and the United States. Progress also announced that applications are now open for the 2023 Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM in the United States.

“Across every function and at every level, women have been, and continue to be, instrumental in the success of Progress,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “By encouraging tomorrow’s women STEM leaders today through our scholarship series, we are helping ensure that future innovation is shaped by diverse perspectives and equal opportunities for all.”

Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India Recipient

The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM is a four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses for an Indian woman pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems. Progress established the Akanksha Scholarship in 2021 to expand its impact in the communities in which its employees live and work.

The Akanksha Scholarship recipient for 2022 is Latha Bethelli, a computer science student at S.R. Junior College, Hanumakonda, Telangana. An avid pursuer of knowledge, Latha has a passion for technology and wants to use what she learns to have a positive impact on society. Latha was first acquainted with the internet in her middle school computer lab and soon became enthralled with computer science. She had limited resources and used what she could find to teach herself and become more proficient in technology. At the same time, Latha became a leader in her high school and spent time volunteering as a mentor to teach students with learning disabilities and behavioral issues. When not studying, she spends her time rehoming street animals, reading and playing chess. Latha was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, based on her academic achievements and personal qualities that exemplify courage, conscientiousness, resilience and excellence.

“I am truly grateful to receive this scholarship from Progress. I’ve had a strong interest in computer science for years and this scholarship will help me continue my education and strengthen my skills to support my dreams of helping others through technology,” said Bethelli. “Companies have the power to diversify their respective industries by supporting the education and development of underrepresented groups. It’s great to see Progress is doing their part to provide more opportunities for women in tech and I promise to take advantage of the opportunity this scholarship has presented to me.”

Mary Székely Scholarship Call for Applications

Now in its fourth year, this U.S.-based scholarship was created to honor the late Mary Székely (pronounced: “See-kay”), Progress co-founder and lead software engineer for more than 30 years. The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is a four-year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses. To be eligible, the candidate must be a resident of Massachusetts, identify as a woman and have a financial need. They must also plan to pursue or are currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems.

The scholarship recipient will be chosen based on academic achievement and interest and experience in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems. They must also demonstrate personal attributes that exemplify Mary Székely’s most notable qualities, including, but not limited to, dedication, generosity and loyalty; strong work ethic; high personal integrity and passion for learning. Each recipient must have the capacity to become what Mary Székely was: a leader, innovator, teacher, mentor and trailblazer.

Completed applications for the Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM are due March 10, 2023, by 5 p.m. ET. The selected recipient will be notified in the spring and a public announcement will follow in June. More information about the Progress Software Women in STEM Scholarship series and past recipients can be found here. The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is managed through The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI) and the application for submission can be found here.

The Women in STEM Scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. To learn more, click here or explore career opportunities with Progress at www.progress.com/careers.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

