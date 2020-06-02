Progress Awarded 2020 SoftwareReviews Gold Medal for Managed File Transfer

Based on user feedback, Progress MOVEit ranked first in breadth of features, usability and intuitiveness

BEDFORD, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group , has named Progress® MOVEit® a Gold Medal winner of the 2020 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant1 Awards. This is the second consecutive year MOVEit has been given this designation. The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually.

MOVEit was one of nine managed file transfer (MFT) solutions evaluated, based on more than 670 customer reviews. MOVEit ranked first or second in: breadth and quality of features, usability and intuitiveness, ease of data integration, ease of IT administration, ease of customization, authentication and LDAP support.

“We are in a period where remote workforces are everywhere, making security and secure managed file transfer essential,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “We are honored to be named a Gold Medal winner in this category for the second year in a row. Even more importantly, we’re thrilled that our customers have come out in incredibly strong support of MOVEit. It’s a testament to the technology and our desire to always provide the technology necessary to make digital experiences of any kind more effective, efficient and easy.”

Used by thousands of organizations around the world to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity through a single system. With predictable, secure delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment. MOVEit also empowers user self-service, reducing reliance on IT for critical administration tasks.

“MOVEit is a SoftwareReviews gold medalist for a reason,” said Anthony Costa, research specialist at Info-Tech Research Group. “Their ease of use, customizability, and encryption technology positions them as one of the front runners in our MFT category. With the pace of current and emerging data privacy regulations, without a proactive effort you will be left behind. A Managed File Transfer solution such as MOVEit may be what you need to stay ahead of the curve.”

Top vendors selected by SoftwareReviews are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. For more information about the Progress MOVEit file transfer solution and the 2020 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant, click here .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries.

