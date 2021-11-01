Progress Completes Acquisition of Kemp

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Kemp, the always-on application experience (AX) company that helps enterprises deliver, optimize and secure applications and networks across any cloud or hybrid environment. Progress announced the proposed acquisition on September 23, 2021.

With a vision to propel business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress is the experienced, trusted provider of products designed to help customers develop the applications they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Through the acquisition of Kemp, Progress extends these capabilities with the addition of Application Experience management to its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, Application Development, Data Connectivity and Digital Experience.

As part of Progress, Kemp bolsters Progress’ core offerings in multiple ways:

The always-on capabilities of Application Experience ensure that every user interaction, regardless of channel, is highly performant and always available. These capabilities complement Progress Digital Experience portfolio which helps organizations create and deploy seamless, consistent and in-context personalized experience for customers, partners and employees.

Anomaly detection, application monitoring and application telemetry from Kemp Flowmon complement capabilities available in Progress WhatsUp Gold to provide a more comprehensive network performance monitoring and diagnostic (NPMD) offering that simplifies the management of today’s highly complex on-premise and cloud infrastructures.

Progress DevOps and DevSecOps (Chef) offerings can help Kemp AX customers quickly respond to changes with flexibility, security and scale.

“Kemp is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us, and we’re thrilled to welcome Kemp’s people, customers and partners to Progress. The addition of Application Experience capabilities offers tremendous benefits to our customers and partners. It strengthens our management offerings within our portfolio to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, and furthers our commitment to ensure customer success by addressing a broader set of their needs,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Following the successes we’ve seen with both the Ipswitch and Chef acquisitions, we are confident that Kemp will serve as another proof point of our total-growth strategy, as we add significant shareholder value and provide ongoing benefit to our stakeholders.”

Progress acquired Kemp for $258 million in cash and funded the purchase price with cash on hand. The transaction is expected to be accretive to both non-GAAP earnings per share and cash flow, beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

