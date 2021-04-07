Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Progress Global Hackathon Challenges Developers to Build Apps to Make the World a Better Place

Progress Global Hackathon Challenges Developers to Build Apps to Make the World a Better Place

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

The Worthy Web is a six-week event with $40,000 in cash prizes

BEDFORD, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced The Worthy Web, a virtual six-week hackathon, challenging developers across the world to create web apps that help people lead better lives, stay connected, and contribute to society during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The hackathon kicks off today and closes on May 24. It features a total of $40,000 in cash prizes distributed in multiple categories.

“The Worthy Web aims to inspire developers to use their skills and the power of technology to build apps that will make the world a better place,” said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “Whether it is apps that help people cope with the realities of living in a pandemic, connect restaurants with local shelters, help to make services accessible to those with disabilities, or anything related to betterment of the community or our world, the hackathon is part of our mission to enable the developer community to do well and have a positive impact on the world.”

Developers can enter the hackathon at any time over the six-week period. The apps they create should be for the good of humanity and built leveraging Progress’ industry-leading developer tools. Winners will be selected based on the apps’ positive impact on the world or the community, quality of the idea, overall execution and implementation and use of the Progress developer tools in one of nine categories: “Best Use of Telerik® UI for Blazor,” “Best Use of Telerik® UI for Angular”, “Best Use of KendoReact™” and others.

Winners will be announced on June 9.

Along with the hackathon, Progress will launch a Weekly Worthy Web Show that will feature practical tips on how to build “Worthy Web” apps and will host discussions on topics like accessibility, overcoming unconscious bias and ethical design in app development. The show, which will take place on the popular video streaming platform Twitch, aims to encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing and creativity among those joining the hackathon.

For more information about The Worthy Web and how to enter the hackathon, visit https://progress-worthyweb.devpost.com.

Additional Resources

  • Follow Progress on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn
  • Read the Progress blog

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure — leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress, Telerik, KendoReact, and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:           
Kim Baker           
Progress        
+1-781-280-4000           
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.