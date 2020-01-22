Progress Launches Expansive Partner Program to Support Business Growth Through a Multi-Tier Engagement Strategy

New partner program brings together Progress’ most successful channel initiatives into a single, cohesive program that will benefit partners and customers alike

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the launch of Progress® Accelerate℠, the global partner program providing partners with the tools necessary to accelerate growth and customer success. This new program enables partners to expand their offerings through Progress-provided resources, while offering customers their choice of partner engagement opportunities.

“The market is moving to Forrester’s ‘ Trifurcated Channel Model’ , made up of influencer, transactional and retention channels,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. “We have many successful partner initiatives, and now, through the acquisition of Ipswitch, we centralized and expanded the program across our product portfolio into a trifurcated model. This benefits our partner ecosystem in multiple ways and provides better access to a larger offering for our customers so they can maximize value from their Progress investment.”

The Progress Accelerate partner program simplifies the partnering experience providing all partners with:

Incentive Programs – attractive margins and discounts, access to NFR licenses, rebates and referral incentives

– attractive margins and discounts, access to NFR licenses, rebates and referral incentives Training and Enablement – persona-based online marketing, sales, pre-sales and technical training programs, technical and sales certifications as well as sales and marketing toolkits

– persona-based online marketing, sales, pre-sales and technical training programs, technical and sales certifications as well as sales and marketing toolkits Account Managed Resources – dedicated account manager, technical and pre-sales support, partner marketing, joint business and marketing planning and a dedicated customer success manager

– dedicated account manager, technical and pre-sales support, partner marketing, joint business and marketing planning and a dedicated customer success manager Marketing Resources – presence on Progress.com; partner portal access to sales tools, trainings and co-branded collateral; marketing lead distribution; co-branded event and partner conference support; MVP and awards programs; customer reference and storytelling support

In addition, Progress provides a dedicated global partner operations team available to ensure all technical, sales and business-related questions and needs are addressed quickly and efficiently.

“When Progress acquired Ipswitch in 2019, they brought to us a unique opportunity to evolve and expand our relationship into something really special,” said Cheryl Neal, Vice President, Data and Networking Solutions, Tech Data. “Leveraging the focus on the partner community, the new Progress Accelerate program and our over 20-year relationship, Tech Data is excited to partner with Progress to elevate our mutual partners to the next level of success.”

The Progress Accelerate partner program consists of three distinct tiers based on performance level: Titanium, Gold and Silver. For more information, go to www.progress.com/partners .

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Accelerate are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.