Progress Leads the Market with the Richest Truly Native Blazor UI Component Suite in the Industry

Progress Telerik releases 26 new components and enhanced Telerik Reporting capabilities such as support for .NET 5 Official and a next-level report engine

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R1 2021 release of Progress® Telerik®, the most powerful .NET software developer tools collection available. With this release, Progress expands its leadership position for Blazor by now offering more than 65 native UI components and over 100 grid features. In addition, the new release adds to Telerik Reporting support for .NET 5 Official and a next-level report engine. Progress will host a release webinar on Tuesday, January 26, 11 am–1 pm ET.

Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor empowers developers to build high-performance, attractive applications in half the time. With the new UI components, including Splitter, Slider, Range Slider and Loader Container, developers can quickly control layout, select numerical values and improve the user experience related to data and operations while the app is loading. New Grid capabilities include Loading Animation, Load Groups on Demand and Multi-Checkbox Filters.

“Blazor continues to be the top choice for many developers, enabling them to quickly build and deploy apps, leveraging their existing .NET skills,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “We’ve made it our mission to be the de facto standard for native Blazor UI components. With this release, we continue to deliver on that promise to developers, adding new powerful capabilities and enhancements with the most native Blazor components available anywhere.”

Telerik Reporting

The next-level Report Engine provides significant enhancements to the popular Telerik® Reporting. The new release provides an improved Web Report Designer, easier to implement form type reports, industry-leading vector representation of SVG images in PDF documents and enhanced stability of the report pagination. Progress has also included a bonus ability to dynamically change the height of the PageHeader and PageFooter sections using Bindings. Telerik Reporting also now ships with support for .NET 5 Official, which includes WPF Report Viewer, WinForms Report Viewer and Report Web Service, to support web and desktop apps of any flavor.

In addition, Progress released a multitude of new components and enhancements across its product portfolio, including:

Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core and Telerik® UI for ASP.NET MVC: New components include Floating Action Button, Bottom Navigation, Expansion Panel and more. Progress has also released enhancements to the Grid and Editor components. The Keyboard Navigation and Accessibility of the ScrollView, Drawer, Timeline, TileLayout components have been improved and Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core provides support for .NET 5 Official and new Visual Studio Code Wizard.

Telerik® UI for ASP.NET AJAX: A Breadcrumb component is available, and the Grid Export has been enhanced. The Telerik Document Processing now includes WordsProcessing support for content controls and more.

Telerik® UI for WPF: A New CardView control is added along with accessibility improvements. TileList now supports horizontal layout, PdfViewer is compatible with Type 3 fonts and WordsProcessing supports content controls.

Telerik® UI for WinForms: A Toast Notification Manager component and a PictureBox control with SVG support and pan and zoom are added. The release brings a new Office 2019 theme, PdfViewer support for Type 3 fonts and WordsProcessing support for content controls.

Telerik® UI for WinUI: New components include Ribbon, BarCode, Rating, BusyIndicator and Pagination.

Telerik® UI for Xamarin: An official release of the RichTextEditor component, new TabView and DataGrid features and improvements and DarkMode support for all controls in the suite are now available.

Telerik® Reporting and Telerik® Report Server: The Web Report Designer is integrated into Visual Studio for Reporting, plus a new and advanced Report Engine is released. The suite offers support for .NET 5 Official for Reporting.

Telerik® Test Studio® Dev Edition: The Test Studio Recorder UI is redesigned and offers improved UX. The speed and performance of element-highlighting features has been optimized and a new recorder panel interface is available. The suite includes improved translators for Telerik UI for Blazor Window and Grid support for grouping, sorting and expanding/collapsing group Grid actions. The release offers a new Test Studio UI theme with dark mode for seamless optical integration into Visual Studio.

Telerik® JustMock: The speed and performance of the executing unit are optimized. A new Debug Window with enhanced UI/UX improves the debugging experience.

The R1 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new or register for the live R1 2021 Telerik release webinar or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Telerik and Test Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.