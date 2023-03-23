Online program intended for new and experienced developers who are interested in building modern applications more efficiently, enhancing their skill set and growing their careers

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced a free online training and certification program for Progress® OpenEdge® , the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 enterprises across the globe to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications. With this program, Progress will help developers build the skills they need for successful careers and make it easier for customers to maximize the value of their OpenEdge investment.

The surging digital economy is bringing an insatiable demand for software developers to build applications that will power our future. Around 40 million technical jobs go unfulfilled due to a lack of skilled talent, and this number is expected to rise to 85.2 million by 2030. To help combat the skills gap while inspiring professionals to take advantage of in-demand career paths and build their own applications, Progress has launched a free online training and certification learning path that developers can complete online at their own pace.

“Throughout the pandemic, we saw the IT skills gap become wider and more prominent due to enterprises’ heightened reliance on technology. This gap not only impacts the people looking for meaningful careers but the companies seeking qualified professionals,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “For over 40 years, Progress has enabled developers to build their own applications and turn their ideas into business reality. Our training and certification program will help expand the IT talent pool and allow future developers and entrepreneurs to see how quickly they can create applications that will have an impact.”

OpenEdge is the leading platform for developing enterprise applications needing high-performance, high availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, security and reliability. Developers around the world are using the OpenEdge application development platform to build innovative business applications that are the backbone of healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other industries.

“If you just want to fiddle around with code, choose Java or Python. For a business application, you build it in OpenEdge,” said Michiel Herpers , MES Engineer at CGI .

Developer Learning Path and Certification Details

After eight self-paced courses and a final certification exam, which should take approximately three days to complete, developers will be able to build enterprise applications using OpenEdge 12 and receive a certificate to share with their professional networks and potential employers. No previous knowledge of coding is required.

By passing the assessment exams, developers will also earn badges in the Progress Community . The Progress OpenEdge Community is a thriving community for on-demand information to ensure the success of projects. OpenEdge developers can access a knowledge base, user forums and code samples and connect with other new and seasoned OpenEdge users.

To enroll in the program, please visit www.progress.com/openedge/developer .

