BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced it has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms1 for the third year in a row. Progress was one of 14 vendors evaluated in the report, which analyzed the company’s overall “Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute” on its digital experience platform (DXP).

Gartner defines a DXP as an integrated set of technologies designed for the composition, management, delivery and optimization of personalized digital experiences across multiple channels in the customer journey. A DXP binds capabilities from multiple applications to allow the creation, orchestration and presentation of seamless experiences. It also forms part of a digital business ecosystem via API-based integrations with adjacent technologies.

Progress’ Digital Experience (DX) portfolio gives organizations the power to rapidly build and deliver expansive digital experiences, across websites, portals and applications of all types, to help drive customer acquisition, retention and competitive success. Progress® Sitefinity® is a cornerstone of the Progress DX portfolio, offering tools tailored for marketers to create and personalize cross-channel digital experiences, and a platform that makes developers’ lives easier.

“This recognition by Gartner is another great validation of the value that our platform delivers for marketers and developers alike in building engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “We continue in our mission to help customers unlock their digital potential to achieve new levels of success, with the right capabilities, intelligent solutions and the most user-friendly tools on the market.”

Progress DX continues to earn accolades for its ease of implementation, multi-channel management, personalization, cloud support and ease of use for marketers and developers. Most recently, it was named as a Leader in G2’s Winter 2024 Grid Report® for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). Progress was also recognized as a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for DXP2, based on ratings from end-users. In this report, Progress was one of four vendors recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction, and the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for Midsize Enterprise ($50M-$1B) companies.

Statements from Progress customers on Gartner Peer Insights include:

“Powerful DXP”

“Progress Sitefinity is a user friendly and easy to use”

“Flexible and Feature-Rich: Our Experience with Sitefinity”

“Highly Customizable Digital Platform”

“Progress Sitefinity: Amazing Software”

For more information about Progress DX, go to https://www.progress.com/digital-experience. A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report is available here.

