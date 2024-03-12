BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended on February 29, 2024

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Progress’ website.

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Investor Contact: Press Contact: Michael Micciche Erica McShane Progress Software Progress Software +1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000 [email protected] [email protected]

