Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019

Session to provide practical insights on the importance of delivering consumer-grade digital experiences

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that its Vice President of Strategy, Mark Troester, will speak at the Gartner Catalyst Conference, taking place August 12-15 in San Diego, CA.

Aimed at technical professionals, Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 will explore the technical trends and topics at the forefront of IT. The event will provide research insights, practical solutions and actionable advice that will help attendees better build and execute on their digital business strategies.

In his session, Troester will discuss the importance of creating consumer-grade digital experiences across both customer-facing and B2B/B2E applications. Along with Progress customer Schneider Electric, he will explain why critical architecture concepts like serverless, MASA, API-first architecture, functional decoupling and headless access are important and required for building digital experiences that meet user expectations. Troester will share a set of considerations that will help attendees guide their architecture and implementation strategy. 

Event: Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019  
Speakers: Mark Troester, VP of Strategy, Progress; Raj Sadasivan, Chief Global Digital CX Innovation and Arc, Schneider Electric
Topic: B2B, B2C, B2E? Every Digital Experience Should be Consumer-Grade
Date and time: Aug. 12, 11:00 am PDT
Venue: Manchester Grand Hyatt Seaport Ballroom D, San Diego, CA

As a platinum exhibitor of Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019, Progress will exhibit at booth #100 throughout the event.

About the Gartner Catalyst Conference
The Gartner Catalyst Conference is geared toward technical professionals who develop and execute on a strategy to leverage mobile, cloud, and big data to drive operational effectiveness and competitive advantage in their organizations. Technically focused and committed to pragmatic, how-to content, Gartner Catalyst Conference is designed to provide a blueprint for project planning and execution.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:                                                                 
Kim Baker                                                                          
Progress                                                                          
+1 888-365-2779                                                                 
[email protected]

