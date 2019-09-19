Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today announced Jonathan Bauer as its new Chief Investment Officer, effective January 3, 2020, following the previously announced retirement of William Cody. Mr. Cody will be retiring after 23 ½ years at Progressive, including nearly 17 years as Chief Investment Officer.

“Over the past 17 years, Bill has led his team to impressive investment results, enabling Progressive to continue to grow its insurance operations as it pursues its goal to become consumers’ and agents’ #1 choice and destination for auto, home, and other insurance,” said Tricia Griffith, President and CEO. “I want to thank Bill for his leadership of the investment team and his many other contributions to Progressive. We are delighted that Jonathan will be taking over as CIO. His experience and insight about Progressive will continue to be valuable assets to us.”

Jonathan Bauer joined Progressive Capital Management in 2006 and over the years has managed across a broad swath of Progressive’s investment categories. Prior to Progressive, he spent 5 years with Bank of America in various fixed-income roles in Chicago and London. Mr. Bauer received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

