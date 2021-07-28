Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations event on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The event, which will consist of both a conference call and a live webcast, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will begin with an approximate 45-minute presentation on our Commercial Lines business, followed by a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via the phone, while webcast participants will be able to submit questions online.

On August 3, 2021, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at www.progressive.com/annualreport. In addition, approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Investor Relations event, the presentation slides will be available on our events page at: https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx.

To receive the necessary call-in details or link to the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx.

Replays of the conference call, both through the webcast and by phone, will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events/default.aspx and will remain available until August 5, 2022. The phone replay will be available until August 20, 2021; call-in details for the replay will be available on our events page.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it’s most convenient – online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 910-3563

The Progressive Corporation

6300 Wilson Mills Road

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com