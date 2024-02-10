Progressive mayors are backing an effort to undo certain policies in a decades-old California crime referendum that downgraded penalties for petty theft and drug possession that critics say has emboldened criminals.

The 2014 law in question, Proposition 47, reclassified a number of felonies, including retail and property theft, as misdemeanors. Under Prop 47, petty theft of goods valued under $950 is classified as a misdemeanor, even for multiple offenses. It also took a broad swath of

[Read Full story at source]