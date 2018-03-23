Progressive Care Announces 2017 Annual Report Conference Call and Webcast with Investors on March 27, 2018

MIAMI, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), a healthcare services and technology company, announced today that it will host its 2017 Annual Report financial results conference call on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Our management team will comment on Progressive Care’s financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link.

http://dpregister.com/10118482

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. A calendar reminder will be sent providing easy access on the day of the conference. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of our website.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), through its subsidiaries Smart Medical Alliance, Inc. and PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, administration and practice management, utilization management, quality assurance, EHR Implementation, billing and coding, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact Armen Karapetyan Senior Advisor Business Development [email protected] www.progressivecareus.com www.pharmcopharmacy.com