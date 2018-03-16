Progressive Care to Present at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference

MIAMI, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), a healthcare services and technology company, announced today that it will be presenting at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference in New York City at The University Club of NYC at 12:35 PM EDT on March 22, 2018. S. Parikh Mars, CEO will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The conference presentation will be broadcast live a link to which will be available on our website http://www.progressivecareus.com.

What to Expect at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference:

The Wall Street Investor Forum hosts 40-minute presentation and Q/A sessions immediately followed by 40-minute breakout sessions. There are also meetings taking place all day, but we do not schedule those. This conference will be held at the University Club of NYC on 5th Avenue and 54th Street.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD), through its subsidiaries Smart Medical Alliance, Inc. and PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, administration and practice management, utilization management, quality assurance, EHR Implementation, billing and coding, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

