One of the nation’s most progressive district attorneys is facing almost a dozen challengers in his Tuesday bid for re-election.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is facing 11 opponents in the nonpartisan primary, including prosecutors from his own office seeking to replace him.

Local prosecutors Jonathan Hatami and Eric Siddall have thrown their hats into the ring against Gascón, as well as former federal prosecutors Jeff Chemerinsky and Nathan Hochman.

A

[Read Full story at source]