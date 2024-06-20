The San Francisco mayoral debate took an odd turn on Monday after Democrat Mayor London Breed asked one of her challengers, Mark Farrell, to name “any drag queens” and three LGBTQ advisers to his campaign.
“I’d like to ask Mark a question,” Breed began saying. “You were at the Harvey Milk LGBT Democratic Club and couldn’t name any LGBT advisers to your campaign. You were at the debate last week and couldn’t name any drag queens on your own.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin won’t say whether it plans to contact family of Maryland mom allegedly killed by illegal immigrant - June 20, 2024
- Progressive mayor challenges rival to name ‘three drag queens’ in city: ‘redeem yourself’ - June 20, 2024
- Insiders reveal how Biden, Trump are prepping for the 1st 2024 presidential debate - June 20, 2024