MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended May 31, 2024:

May (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2024 Net premiums written $ 5,975.1 Net premiums earned $ 5,857.5 Net income $ 235.7 Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.40 Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 117.6 Combined ratio – current year 100.4 – prior year month 99.0 Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.4

In October 2023, we converted our monthly accounting closing calendar to align with the Gregorian calendar. We do not expect that this change will have a material impact on our reported quarterly and annual underwriting results but it may impact our year-over-year comparisons on monthly results from October 2023 through September 2024. Therefore, during this time period, we have modified and limited the content of the earnings release, compared to our historical reporting. Click here for further discussion on the closing calendar conversion in the October 2023 release, issued November 17, 2023.

May 31, (thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 8,869.4 8,423.2 5 Direct – auto 12,382.7 11,243.3 10 Total personal auto 21,252.1 19,666.5 8 Total special lines 6,247.4 5,787.0 8 Total Personal Lines 27,499.5 25,453.5 8 Total Commercial Lines 1,114.1 1,095.3 2 Total Property business 3,305.2 2,957.5 12 Companywide Total 31,918.8 29,506.3 8

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

