Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Progressive Reports November 2020 Results

Progressive Reports November 2020 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for November 2020: 

  November
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

 2020   2019   Change
         
Net premiums written $ 2,957.9     $ 2,596.1     14 %
Net premiums earned $ 3,150.8     $ 2,845.8     11 %
Net income attributable to Progressive $ 739.8     $ 306.1     142 %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.26     $ 0.52     142 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 459.6     $ 150.3     206 %
Combined ratio   86.6       94.1     (7.5) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.6       587.0     0 %

 

  November
(thousands; unaudited)

 2020   2019   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 7,616.1   6,986.4   9 %
Direct – auto 8,881.1   7,841.2   13 %
Total personal auto 16,497.2   14,827.6   11 %
Total special lines 4,913.4   4,554.4   8 %
Total Personal Lines 21,410.6   19,382.0   10 %
Total Commercial Lines 819.4   753.8   9 %
Property business 2,459.6   2,184.6   13 %
Companywide Total 24,689.6   22,320.4   11 %
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it’s most convenient – online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
[email protected]

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive November 2020 Complete Earnings Release http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26407986-4c4f-4377-8b62-4afe62c44078

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.