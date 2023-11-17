MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for October 2023:

(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) October

2023 Net premiums written $ 5,528.8 Net premiums earned $ 5,383.2 Net income $ 406.0 Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.68 Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (87.1) Combined ratio – current year 91.7 – prior year 95.9 Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.6

October (thousands; unaudited) 2023 2022 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 8,336.4 7,677.9 9 % Direct – auto 11,142.2 10,002.5 11 % Total personal auto 19,478.6 17,680.4 10 % Total special lines 5,964.4 5,564.1 7 % Total Personal Lines 25,443.0 23,244.5 9 % Total Commercial Lines 1,108.5 1,047.8 6 % Total Property business 3,046.2 2,838.6 7 % Companywide Total 29,597.7 27,130.9 9 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

