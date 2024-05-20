Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., deviated from some of his Democratic colleagues and jumped on board with International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan’s move Monday to file applications for arrest warrants against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders for allegedly committing “war crimes” during the conflict in Gaza.
“The ICC prosecutor is right,” Sanders said in a statement Monday afternoon on X
