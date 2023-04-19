The organizations will be hosting an event to commemorate the CN Tower being lit green in support of the millions of people who need family building care

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, and Fertility Matters Canada, a national fertility patient-focused organization, today announced both organizations will be co-hosting an event to garner support for increased access to family building care. The event will overlook the CN Tower, which will be lit green, Canada’s official colour to represent fertility awareness and support, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in honour of Canadian Fertility Awareness Week 2023.

Canadian Infertility Awareness Week was established 16 years ago to raise awareness around infertility and the millions of people impacted by the disease. This year, the event has been renamed to Canadian Fertility Awareness Week to open the conversations around fertility and reproductive health to include awareness for the number of Canadians who struggle with infertility and those who need access to family building care to achieve their dreams of parenthood. The private event will host leaders from both organizations, renowned fertility specialists, and key decision-makers from some of Canada’s leading employers who recognize the importance of fertility and family building benefits.

“We are excited to expand our presence and awareness efforts in Canada to support the millions of people in this country who struggle to build their families,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s CEO. “By partnering with an organization that shares the same goal of increasing access to family building care, we hope the combined efforts this week will leave a lasting impact across the country.”

Progyny launched in Canada in 2022, seeing a need for a managed family building benefit that provides patients with comprehensive care and dedicated support that allows anyone to realize their dream of parenthood, and helps employers recruit and retain top talent. Created with diversity, equity, and inclusion in mind, Progyny provides end-to-end reproductive health programs for the entire family building journey and serves large employers in the U.S. and Canada. Progyny and Fertility Matters Canada share a common goal of removing the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.

“There are many barriers to accessing fertility care in Canada,” said Carolynn Dubé, Executive Director of Fertility Matters Canada. “We have incredible fertility specialists and highly effective technology that can make people’s dreams of taking home a baby a reality, yet many Canadians are unable to access these services because of the cost or geographical limitations. This week will amplify the voices of those in this country whose stories matter.”

To learn more about Progyny, visit www.progyny.com. To learn more about Fertility Matters Canada, visit, www.fertilitymatters.ca.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Fertility Matters Canada

Fertility Matters Canada (FMC) is the leading national patient-focused organization providing free support, public education, and advocacy for equitable access to fertility care in Canada. Whether you are considering your future fertility, are currently on a fertility journey, are facing childlessness after infertility, have experienced a miscarriage or loss, or are seeking support or information, FMC is here to help you.

We grew out of a volunteer group in Ottawa called the Infertility Self Support Group (ISSG), which began in 1983. Today, FMC is a national charitable organization supporting more than 1 in 6 Canadians who are struggling with their fertility or who need access to fertility care to build their family.

In 2007, FMC launched Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (CIAW) to raise awareness and hope in the fertility community. In 2023, CIAW became Canadian Fertility Awareness Week (CFAW), a more inclusive campaign raising awareness of the struggles and stories of all those needing access to fertility care.

