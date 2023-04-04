Dr. Choi brings her more than 20 years of reproductive health experience to enhance the company’s current offerings and counsel on its next generation of innovations

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced the appointment of Janet Choi, M.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Choi brings more than 20 years of experience in the field as a board-certified specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Reproductive Endocrinology. In her new role, she will lead clinical strategy working closely with the company’s executive team and medical advisory board to ensure Progyny offers the highest quality and most effective family building and women’s health benefits possible.

“I am thrilled to officially join the Progyny family after having worked alongside this incredible team for more than three years on the medical advisory board and seeing firsthand how they redefine what a fertility and family building benefit should be,” said Dr. Choi. “As a physician in the Progyny network, I have seen how an inclusive and comprehensive employer-sponsored benefit empowers patients and providers to make the best clinical decisions resulting in healthier pregnancies and babies. Growing one’s family should not be considered a luxury and I am eager to increase access to high-quality family building care.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Choi join Progyny in her new role as Chief Medical Officer where she will provide her unparalleled knowledge as a distinguished fertility and reproductive health specialist, and further our industry-defining work in the benefits space,” said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. “Together with Dr. Choi, we look forward to pioneering new and innovative solutions to some of today’s largest hurdles in women’s health.”

Prior to Progyny, Dr. Choi was the Medical Director of CCRM New York for the last 7 years. Before CCRM, she was an assistant clinical professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Medical Center and served as the Director of Onco-fertility and Co-Director of the Fertility Preservation Program. Dr. Choi is board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Reproductive Endocrinology, and has written, published, and lectured extensively on infertility, onco-fertility, and fertility preservation. She is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), as well as the New York Obstetrical Society. She has been selected as one of New York Magazine’s Top Doctors as well as a New York Super Doctor annually since 2018; a Castle Connolly Exceptional Woman in Medicine every year since 2019; and has been annually listed with Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” since 2015.

Dr. Choi graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University with an A.B. in English literature and earned her medical degree and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University. She completed her sub-specialty fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:

James Hart

investors@progyny.com

Media:

Selena Yang

media@progyny.com