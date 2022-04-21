Breaking News
Progyny, Inc. Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2022 Results Report

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, will report its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The company will host a conference call at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time (1:45 P.M. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.

A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny
Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. 

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com

