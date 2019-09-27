Breaking News
Progyny, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progyny, Inc., a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Progyny has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PGNY.”

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering. Piper Jaffray, SVB Leerink and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-803-9204, Email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: [email protected]; and BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Progyny
 
Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the United States. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Contact

Progyny PR

Selena Yang
[email protected]		 Progyny IR

James Hart
[email protected]
