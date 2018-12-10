ProInversión spurs foreign direct investment to bridge Peru’s $160bn infrastructure gap

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the past two decades, Peru has achieved one of the highest economic growth rates and lowest inflation rates of any Latin American economy. Indeed, its annual GDP growth of more than five percent has firmly established Peru as the region’s sixth-largest economy. Despite this impressive growth, however, domestic companies are burdened by an infrastructure shortfall of $160bn.

Fortunately, ProInversión is helping the country to maintain economic growth by incentivising investment opportunities for foreign parties. ProInversión, Peru’s private investment promotion agency, specialises in the implementation of public-private partnerships (PPPs) across various sectors, including water, sanitation, energy and transport.

Writing exclusively for The New Economy, César Martín Peñaranda, Head of Investor Services at ProInversión, said that by matching investors to the right projects, Peru has been able to promote investments totalling $30bn since the 1990s.

The use of the PPP method for funding infrastructure projects has drawn widespread support because it allows the public sector to benefit from advantages usually associated with privately funded projects, such as technology and operational efficiency.

With an infrastructure pipeline totalling around $11bn between 2018 and 2020 – which could rise to more than $20bn in the months to come – ProInversión has secured a promising future for Peru.

To find out more about Peru’s economic success story, check out an exclusive article by César Martín Peñaranda, Head of Investor Services at ProInversión, in the latest issues of The New Economy, available in print, online and on tablet now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent and senior decision-makers around the world.