Breaking News
Home / Top News / ProInversión spurs foreign direct investment to bridge Peru’s $160bn infrastructure gap

ProInversión spurs foreign direct investment to bridge Peru’s $160bn infrastructure gap

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the past two decades, Peru has achieved one of the highest economic growth rates and lowest inflation rates of any Latin American economy. Indeed, its annual GDP growth of more than five percent has firmly established Peru as the region’s sixth-largest economy. Despite this impressive growth, however, domestic companies are burdened by an infrastructure shortfall of $160bn.

Fortunately, ProInversión is helping the country to maintain economic growth by incentivising investment opportunities for foreign parties. ProInversión, Peru’s private investment promotion agency, specialises in the implementation of public-private partnerships (PPPs) across various sectors, including water, sanitation, energy and transport.

Writing exclusively for The New Economy, César Martín Peñaranda, Head of Investor Services at ProInversión, said that by matching investors to the right projects, Peru has been able to promote investments totalling $30bn since the 1990s.

The use of the PPP method for funding infrastructure projects has drawn widespread support because it allows the public sector to benefit from advantages usually associated with privately funded projects, such as technology and operational efficiency.

With an infrastructure pipeline totalling around $11bn between 2018 and 2020 – which could rise to more than $20bn in the months to come – ProInversión has secured a promising future for Peru.

To find out more about Peru’s economic success story, check out an exclusive article by César Martín Peñaranda, Head of Investor Services at ProInversión, in the latest issues of The New Economy, available in print, online and on tablet now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent and senior decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.