Funds will help improve infrastructure and increase capacity.

Project Open Hand Project Open Hand

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Project Open Hand, a leading nonprofit nutrition service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced today that it will receive over $1.4 million in federal funding to support the organization’s efforts to provide life-saving, nutrition-intervention services to its clients.

The new federal funding will help improve Project Open Hand’s infrastructure, including, but not limited to, purchasing new delivery service vehicles, adding a mobile pantry vehicle, and upgrading kitchen and meal preparation equipment.

“The new federal funding headed to San Francisco for critical community projects like Project Open Hand is a major victory for families in our City,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “This investment in Project Open Hand’s mission to provide nutritious ‘meals with love’ in our communities will help ease food insecurity and advance Ruth Brinker’s vision of a hunger-free San Francisco. Thanks to Democrats’ tenacious negotiating, last year’s government funding package delivered deeply needed federal funds for projects across San Francisco that help meet the specific needs in our City – and we’ll never stop fighting for more.”

The planned improvements that will be made with this new funding come at a time when demand for the organization’s services continues to rise and requests for meal deliveries from clients continue to grow.

“The funding will go such a long way to update not only our facility in the Tenderloin with new and upgraded infrastructure and equipment, but also the aging fleet of vehicles that deliver our services to clients every single day,” Jonathan Jump said, Vice President of Operations at Project Open Hand.

The over $1.4 million in funding is a part of a larger $30 million government funding package aimed to help San Francisco’s neighborhood-serving organizations. The funding was announced by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and signed into law on Dec. 29 by President Joe Biden.

“For 37 years, Project Open Hand’s mission has been to serve meals with love to the Bay Area, providing life-saving nutrition for residents who need it most,” said Paul Hepfer, Chief Executive Officer of Project Open Hand. “The funds allocated to our organization by Congresswoman Pelosi will ensure that our programs and capacity continue to reach those in critical need of the medically tailored meals that we provide.”

About Project Open Hand

Founded in 1985, Project Open Hand is a nonprofit organization that provides meals with love to critically ill neighbors and seniors in San Francisco and Alameda Counties.

Every day, we prepare more than 2,500 nutritious meals and provide more than 200 bags of healthy groceries to help sustain our clients as they battle serious illnesses, isolation, or the health challenges of aging. https://www.openhand.org

Contact Information:

Marcus Tolero

Marketing and Communications Manager

mtolero@openhand.org

4154472417

Related Images

Image 1: Project Open Hand

Serving Meals with Love and Meals that Heal to individuals in the San Francisco Bay Area who are experiencing complex health conditions.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment