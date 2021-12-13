Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ProjectManager Announces Redesigned Mobile App to Improve Project & Work Management For Hybrid Teams

ProjectManager Announces Redesigned Mobile App to Improve Project & Work Management For Hybrid Teams

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced a redesigned mobile app that enables greater productivity and faster delivery for the 86% of teams that operate in multiple locations, often across multiple countries*.

Mobile ProjectManager users can work on tasks they’ve been assigned, log time, collaborate with teammates, and create and assign new tasks more efficiently than ever before, no matter their location. Not only does the app allow these users to view and manage task details–such as assignee, due date and priority–but they can also snap a photo or capture a screenshot and then quickly upload the images to those same tasks. Plus, collaboration is more seamless because users can quickly start a call or initiate an email directly from the app.

“Our new mobile app can significantly boost the productivity of a wide range of professionals,” said Stephanie Ray, Vice President of Product for ProjectManager. “Whether it’s a general contractor on a construction site who needs to quickly update a task with a photo of the project; an R&D engineer who needs to collaborate with international colleagues about the latest prototype; or a designer who just received an urgent new assignment, the ProjectManager mobile app gives you instant access to the latest tasks, updates, assignments and team information directly from your mobile device.”

In addition to the productivity enhancements for team members, the ProjectManager mobile app also shows task assignments across the entire team, providing insights on their workload. Conversations with team members about tasks, due dates, etc. are also captured in the app for quick reference, eliminating the need to search through lengthy email threads.

For more information about ProjectManager, or to begin a free 30-day trial, visit www.projectmanager.com/pricing. The ProjectManager mobile app will be available in January 2022 for iOS and Android operating systems, through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles experience levels, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.           

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com

*Global Trends in Project Management 2022, October 2021

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.