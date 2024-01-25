Constructech Recognizes Projectmates Software as a 2024 Trusted Product

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the enterprise construction program management software, is honored to be recognized as a Constructech Top Product for 2024. This is the fifth year in a row that Projectmates has been recognized by Constructech for outstanding innovation in a construction product.

Developers at Projectmates have been laser-focused on building further enhancements and new modules that bring even more value to Owners. Following a 2022 software redesign, they’ve been using the latest front-end development tools to create a more stable, scalable, and responsive application.

“The development of our software is what sets us apart in the construction industry,” said Varsha Bhave, President and Chief Technology Officer of Projectmates and its parent company, Systemates, Inc. “By actively listening to our clients, our product team and developers create the most valuable and useful project management tools available to Owners. This commitment to continuous innovation and improvement has fostered our long-standing relationship with our clients and we’re extremely proud to receive the Top Product award for the fifth year in a row.”

“Projectmates brings something very dependable to project owners, providing a holistic solution that covers the entire project lifecycle,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “What makes this product so unique, is that it’s intuitive and highly configurable, minimizing the need for costly or time-consuming coding.”

Projectmates is trusted to provide immediate visibility into every project schedule, construction workflow, and real-time budget spend, empowering construction project owners to make data-driven decisions to control costs, schedules, and project risks.

The integrated platform also effectively eliminates the need for additional construction management software, minimizing duplicate data and the errors that double-data entry can cause. This allows project managers to focus on managing projects instead of managing project data, leading to faster construction times and lower overall costs.

The Constructech Top Products awards honor products in the commercial construction, homebuilding, and infrastructure markets. Evaluated by the Constructech editors, editorial board, and industry advisors, the awards recognize software, hardware, tools, equipment, and more, giving the ‘top’ technology designation to companies that have met criteria including a solid, underlying technology foundation and new innovative features to meet the ongoing needs of the construction industry.

The original article and full list of award winners can be viewed here. For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction program management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

