Projectmates® Selected by City of Portsmouth to Future-Proof Its Construction Program

Richardson, TX, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, today announced that the City of Portsmouth has selected Projectmates platform to streamline and standardize its construction program.

Projectmates provides cities, counties, federal, state and government entities the ability to manage their construction programs from concept to closeout. Running on Microsoft Azure, Projectmates will replace the city’s legacy solution for managing current and future capital projects.

By implementing Projectmates, Portsmouth will now be able to manage the complete lifecycle of construction—from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining facilities—all in one platform.

SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government agencies for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

“We help our clients solve the biggest challenges in managing construction programs. All too often key stakeholders aren’t getting timely information, or worse, even receive the wrong information, because projects are being managed manually or with several different software platforms that aren’t connected,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “Our software solves this by bringing all information—from budgets to bids to construction workflows—into one platform so decisions are made on real-time data, not speculations.”

The Projectmates team is currently working with Portsmouth to implement the new software, and ensuring all stakeholders are set up for success with clear audit trails, custom role-based permissions, and version control on all documents.

For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

