Projectmates® Selected by Nueces County to Streamline and Standardize Its Construction Program

Automating construction processes, facilitating collaboration and reducing construction costs and delays are primary reasons behind the county’s decision.

Richardson, Texas, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, today announced that Nueces County has selected the Projectmates platform to future-proof its construction program. SOC2 Type II certified and trusted by government agencies for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability.

By implementing Projectmates, Nueces County, the fourteenth most-populous county in Texas, will now be able to manage the complete lifecycle of their construction program—from planning, bidding and building through to the turnover to facilities—all in one platform.

Visibility across multiple construction projects is a major challenge, and one that ties directly into managing timelines and cost containment. Running on Microsoft Azure, Projectmates will replace the county’s previous solution for managing current and future capital projects.

“Communication and change orders tend to be two areas that can make or break construction projects. Not knowing the true impact of changes or delays, and especially not having real-time information at hand, is why many projects fail,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “We help our clients solve those challenges by bringing all information—from budgets to bids to construction workflows—into one platform that is accessible from anywhere, making communication instant. The platform also ensures critical decisions are made using the most current data, not speculations.”

The Projectmates team is now working with Nueces County to implement the new software, and is ensuring all stakeholders are set up for success with clear audit trails, custom role-based permissions, and version control on all documents. By incorporating the new collaborative software, the county is creating a transparent environment that fosters quick issue resolution and helps control taxpayer dollars.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates’ collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

