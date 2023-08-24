Owners gain direct access to EarthCam’s powerful features right within the Projectmates platform.

The Projectmates/EarthCam integration provide Owners actionable visual information Owners can now seamlessly push job site pictures into project photo albums, ensuring all stakeholders have access to up-to-date visual documentation of the project’s progress.

Projectmates’ integration with EarthCam eliminates speculation and improves communication Owners can collaborate effectively with up-to-the-minute data and visual verification throughout every stage of the construction project.

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the owner-focused construction project management software, is excited to announce its strategic integration with EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services. By incorporating EarthCam’s capabilities into Projectmates, the company is taking another step forward to provide unparalleled visibility and control to construction program owners.

With this collaboration, Projectmates users gain direct access to EarthCam’s powerful features right within the platform. The integration allows EarthCam users to seamlessly push job site pictures into project photo albums, ensuring all stakeholders have access to up-to-date visual documentation of the project’s progress. This streamlines the record-keeping process while providing enhanced documentation and visual evidence of project activities, enabling seamless communication and collaboration among teams.

One of the standout features of this integration is the ability to embed live video directly in the Projectmates dashboard, providing teams with immediate access to real-time imagery. Decision-makers can collaborate effectively with up-to-the-minute data and visual verification throughout every stage of the project.

“By joining forces with EarthCam, we’re elevating project visibility and control for construction program owners,” said Varsha Bhave, President and CTO of Projectmates. “Together, Projectmates and EarthCam are transforming the way owners experience and manage construction projects. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing an unmatched construction program management solution to our valued clients.”

“The Projectmates platform makes it easy for us to fully leverage our feature-rich API,” said Bill Sharp Senior VP, Product Development & Strategy. “With this new integration, EarthCam is the first partner to infuse actionable visual information into Projectmates in a user-driven data interchange to eliminate speculation and improve communication with real-time, high-quality imagery.”

Together, Projectmates and EarthCam deliver a comprehensive solution that addresses the unique needs of project owners.

For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com. Learn more about EarthCam’s integration with Projectmates at www.EarthCam.net/projectmates.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About EarthCam

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live-streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Attachments

The Projectmates/EarthCam integration provide Owners actionable visual information

Projectmates’ integration with EarthCam eliminates speculation and improves communication

CONTACT: Laura Wards Projectmates by Systemates, Inc. 214-217-4100 laura.wards@systemates.com