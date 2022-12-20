OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Prithipal S. Sethi as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Urology. His appointment comes at an important inflection point as the Company continues to accelerate the commercialization of its in-office MRI system and expand clinical use cases of its technology.

Dr. Sethi is a board-certified urologist who has been practicing urology for more than 25 years. He is the founder and CEO of Golden State Urology which has been awarded Center of Excellence for multiple minimally invasive therapies.

“We are excited to have Dr. Sethi join us as our Chief Medical Officer of Urology. We believe Dr. Sethi will play a key role in expanding and developing the capabilities of our in-office MRI system,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “Dr. Sethi has the clinical experience, proven leadership ability, and key relationships to make a meaningful impact at Promaxo. His commitment to developing best in class intervention and treatment programs will also be meaningful for all the patients and providers we serve.”

“As a physician, I am passionate about improving patient care and have a deep understanding of the challenges and inefficiencies along the patient journey. I believe that technology has the power to improve outcomes and address inefficiencies that are present today. I am thrilled to join Promaxo and to be a part of their vision to enhance the standard of care today,” said Dr. Sethi.

Dr. Sethi received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of California Berkeley in Cell and Molecular Biology. He received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Medical College of Wisconsin. He is also board certified by the American Board of Urology.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

