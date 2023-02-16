OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced clinical collaborations with Mount Sinai Health System, NY and UTHealth Houston, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX. The clinical partnerships, focused on expanding the clinical utility of the Promaxo MRI to kidney cancers, pelvic floor abnormalities and prostate ablative treatments with gold nanoparticles, are being announced in conjunction with the ongoing American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers (ASCO – GU) Symposium in San Francisco, CA, where Promaxo is hosting meetings with the GU-community.

Dr. Ketan Badani, Professor of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Vice Chairman of Urology and Robotic Operations at the Mount Sinai Health System, said, “At Mount Sinai, we seek to improve the detection and treatment of cancers of the prostate and kidney with less invasive and effective technology. We are pleased to incorporate the Promaxo MRI to enable our clinicians with novel low-field MRI capabilities for diagnosing and improving prostate cancer treatment for our patients, and further investigate and expand the low-field MRI capabilities to patients with kidney lesions and pelvic floor abnormalities.” The Mount Sinai Health System is a network of eight hospital campuses in New York City.

Further, Dr. Steven Canfield, Professor and Chair of the Division of Urology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, added, “At UTHealth, we strive to provide the highest level of care to our patients and offer them the best clinical solutions available. We are looking forward to incorporating the novel low-field capabilities of Promaxo MRI to enable our clinicians in delivering better prostate biopsies and treatments, including the AuroLase gold nanoparticles directed ablation for prostate cancer.” Located in the Texas Medical Center, UTHealth Houston is considered the largest medical center in the world.

“We are excited to announce new clinical programs that leverage the Promaxo MRI to advance current cancer treatments not only in the prostate, but also in the kidney and pelvis. We believe our partnerships with renowned institutions reinforce the flexibility of our portable and compact system to help establish new protocols in academia, as well as in larger clinical settings,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We remain focused on growing our business and driving market penetration of our single sided MR system, as we redefine the standard of care.”

Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo MRI system.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com